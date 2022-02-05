Barclays PLC Purchases 14,578 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%. Analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

