FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FARO Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.