Barclays PLC Acquires 22,912 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 67.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 279,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $670.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

