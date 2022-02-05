Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Universal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

NYSE:UVV opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.