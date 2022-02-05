Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,199 shares of company stock worth $36,566,468. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

