Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 318,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 109,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.20 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

