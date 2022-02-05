Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

