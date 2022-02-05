Rosenblatt Securities Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

