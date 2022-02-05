Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Benchmark

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.