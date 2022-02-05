Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 20,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axonics stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

