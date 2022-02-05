Synchrony Financial to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

SYF stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

