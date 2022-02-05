Raymond W. Cohen Sells 35,115 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.