Harrie Schippers Sells 14,327 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,165,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 67.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

