General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $85.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.17.

GM opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

