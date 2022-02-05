FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sio Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90).

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIOX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.