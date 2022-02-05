Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Development Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE ODV opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$9.00.

