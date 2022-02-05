Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRUS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 149.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

