Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $15.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.57.

NYSE LII opened at $266.98 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $260.49 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,002,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.