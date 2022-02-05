Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,988.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,483.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,597.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,756.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

