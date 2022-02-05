Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($47.59).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,281 ($44.11) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,391.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,505.17. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 3,096 ($41.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($51.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 71.02.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

