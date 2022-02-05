Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Barclays PLC increased its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 81.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.