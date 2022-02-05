BlackRock Inc. Has $87.22 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,381,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,571 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of ImmunoGen worth $87,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 29.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.32 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

