Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,531,312. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.