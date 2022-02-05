BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $94,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

