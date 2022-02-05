BlackRock Inc. Acquires 128,211 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $96,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 152.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in XPEL by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XPEL by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $1,246,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,800 shares of company stock worth $18,158,360. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

