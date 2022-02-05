BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $98,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.