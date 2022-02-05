Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NYSE:EAT opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $1,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

