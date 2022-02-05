Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $220,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,796,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 348,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,543,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 97,048 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

