Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $2,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $236.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $303.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.