Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,046 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of SAVE opened at $21.73 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

