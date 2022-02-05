Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 30.2% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.