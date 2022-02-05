Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

