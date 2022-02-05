Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

NYSE:PAG opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $114.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

