Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 987.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $78,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,378,413 shares of company stock valued at $278,937,750. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 2.02. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

