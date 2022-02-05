Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 632 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

