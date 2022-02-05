Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,600 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,162,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $20.82 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

