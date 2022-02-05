Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $36,000 Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $540.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,140. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.