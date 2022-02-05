Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter worth $751,000.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DINT opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.