Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PLSE opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

