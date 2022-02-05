Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

