CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

