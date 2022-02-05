BWS Financial Boosts Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target to $52.00

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BWS Financial from $44.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

