BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,378,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $90,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

