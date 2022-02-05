1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $89,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

