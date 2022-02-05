FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

