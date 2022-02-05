Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $605.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $594.42 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $621.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.