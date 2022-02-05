Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,259,526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 701.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 59,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

