$0.76 EPS Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Several analysts have commented on CSV shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $810.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 41.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

