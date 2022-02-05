Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $126.08 on Friday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

