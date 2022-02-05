Haywood Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Haywood Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.